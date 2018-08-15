High rate of speed sends motorcyclist to Las Vegas hospital

KINGMAN – Authorities say a 36-year-old Kingman man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Eastern Avenue Saturday morning.

Kingman Police and Fire departments, along with American Medical Response – River Medical, converged to the 3200 block of Eastern Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. Emergency responders treated the man, who was first transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being flown with life-threatening injuries to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The KPD investigation revealed the Kingman man was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Eastern Avenue on a motorcycle and passed a vehicle on the left against a solid double-yellow lane line.

The speed limit in the area is regulated at 35 mph by clearly posted speed limit signs. After passing the vehicle, the rider merged back into the southbound lane of travel, but never regained a straight lane of travel. He continued to veer right and off of the travelled portion of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the driver entered the soft shoulder of the roadway where he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete storm drain ditch, which launched the motorcycle and the man into the air and forward over 400 feet before the motorcycle and the driver came to rest.

The victim, who was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, sustained severe fractures to his arms and legs, and multiple abrasions and lacerations to his body.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department