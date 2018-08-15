Letter | The sign existed

In response to the Rants and Raves: Letter to Editor | From a Muslim child of Kingman: Elizabeth Senn mentions a sign near Kingman warning certain folks to “... be out of town before sunset ...” I’ve been in and out of Kingman thousands of times and challenge her to tell us exactly where she saw this sign!

Well, I remember as a child, traveling through Kingman with my family, on our way to vacation in Las Vegas and seeing the sign Elizabeth Senn mentions.

It was on the right side of the road on old Highway 66, entering Kingman from the east.

If I remember correctly, it was a vertically rectangular sign. Even as a child of nearly 10 years old, I knew it was wrong.

I couldn’t fathom why its posters could think so horribly. My father (white) was not able to give me a plausible answer to why people would do this.

I know he could not defend something he did not agree with.

George Jones

Kingman resident