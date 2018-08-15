Mohave County Most Wanted | August 15, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department

Most Wanted

As of August 15, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Anderson, Paul Steven

DOB: 05/15/1969

White

Male

5 feet 10 inches

230 pounds

Eyes: Blue



Hair: Brown

Offense: Addrss/Name Change Sex Offendr, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 08/10/2018

Badger, Christopher Joshua

DOB: 04/09/1989

White

Male 5-6

185 pounds

Eyes: Blue



Hair: Blonde

Offense: Aggravated Assault – Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 08/06/2018

Johnson, Jessica Elaine

DOB: 11/20/1992

White

Female 5-7

150 lbs

Eyes: Blue





Hair: Blonde

Offense: Agg Aslt – Serious Phy Injury, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 08/08/2018

Lopez, Sonny

DOB: 04/13/1980

Native American

Male

5-9

200 pounds

Eyes: Brown



Hair: Black

Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony;

Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 08/03/2018

Vargos, Gabriel Javier

DOB: 10/25/1991

Native American

Male 5-8

140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 08/10/2018

The following individual has been apprehended:

Roanhorse, Phoenix Renee

Offense: Agg DUI – Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 08/02/2018

DOC: 08/09/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department