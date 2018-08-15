Mohave County Most Wanted | August 15, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department
Most Wanted
As of August 15, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Anderson, Paul Steven
DOB: 05/15/1969
White
Male
5 feet 10 inches
230 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Addrss/Name Change Sex Offendr, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 08/10/2018
Badger, Christopher Joshua
DOB: 04/09/1989
White
Male 5-6
185 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Aggravated Assault – Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 08/06/2018
Johnson, Jessica Elaine
DOB: 11/20/1992
White
Female 5-7
150 lbs
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Agg Aslt – Serious Phy Injury, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 08/08/2018
Lopez, Sonny
DOB: 04/13/1980
Native American
Male
5-9
200 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony;
Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 08/03/2018
Vargos, Gabriel Javier
DOB: 10/25/1991
Native American
Male 5-8
140 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 08/10/2018
The following individual has been apprehended:
Roanhorse, Phoenix Renee
Offense: Agg DUI – Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 08/02/2018
DOC: 08/09/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
