Mohave County Most Wanted | August 15, 2018

Mohave County's Most Wanted - August 15, 2018

Mohave County's Most Wanted - August 15, 2018

  • Originally Published: August 15, 2018 12:11 p.m.

    • Mohave County Probation Department

    Most Wanted

    As of August 15, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Paul Steven Anderson

    Anderson, Paul Steven

    DOB: 05/15/1969

    White

    Male

    5 feet 10 inches

    230 pounds

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Addrss/Name Change Sex Offendr, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 08/10/2018

    photo

    Christopher Joshua Badger

    Badger, Christopher Joshua

    DOB: 04/09/1989

    White

    Male 5-6

    185 pounds

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Aggravated Assault – Victim < 15, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 08/06/2018

    photo

    Jessica Elaine Johnson

    Johnson, Jessica Elaine

    DOB: 11/20/1992

    White

    Female 5-7

    150 lbs

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Agg Aslt – Serious Phy Injury, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 08/08/2018

    photo

    Sonny Lopez

    Lopez, Sonny

    DOB: 04/13/1980

    Native American

    Male

    5-9

    200 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Black

    Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony;

    Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 08/03/2018

    photo

    Gabriel Javier Vargos

    Vargos, Gabriel Javier

    DOB: 10/25/1991

    Native American

    Male 5-8

    140 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 08/10/2018

    The following individual has been apprehended:

    photo

    Phoenix Renee Roanhorse

    Roanhorse, Phoenix Renee

    Offense: Agg DUI – Lic Susp/Rev for DUI, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 08/02/2018

    DOC: 08/09/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story