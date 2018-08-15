Obituary | Derek Andrew Carosella

Our loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle Derek Andrew Carosella passed away July 21, 2018. He was born Nov. 5, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York to Anthony and Grace Carosella.

Derek enjoyed his family and the fun times he had fishing with his dad, enjoyed the smell of his mom’s Italian food, cooking and eating pizza, watching Monday Night WWE with her, walks with his sister, Claudine, watching “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” and singing with his sister, Graceann. He was always seen wearing his headphones, gold chain and black gloves. Derek had a beautiful heart and was a friend to everyone.



He is survived by his mother; Grace Carosella, sisters; Graceann and Rick Ebia, Claudine and Anthony Tatzel, nieces; Angela and Matt Heese, Andrea Whitt, Crecencina Ebia, Ericka Ebia and Toni Tatzel, nephews; Anthony Tatzel and Andrew Tatzel, great-niece; Jazmyn Heese and Jaxx Heese, great-nephews; Brayden Tatzel, Zander Storm Ebia Deboma, Zachairiah Rain Ebia Deboma, and Luke Tatzel, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private Celebration of Life will take place with family and close friends.

Derek never knew a stranger and his love of all animals ran deep. He will be missed by all that knew him. “1, 2, 3 …1, 2, 3 ... Cocky Dude.” Derek, we miss you!

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

