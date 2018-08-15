Parks commission to revisit dog parks

KINGMAN – Staff reports, dog park updates, golf course business and a discussion of public safety in the City’s parks will headline this month’s Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission will hear staff reports from the parks and recreation departments, as well as from the golf course. Mike Meersman, director of Parks and Recreation, will also give an overall update on his department.

Residents love their dogs and dog parks, and the City is currently working on several projects that will give citizens a place to take their furry friends to run and play with other canines. The commission will be updated on those efforts, a report that will include an update on possible future dog park locations.

Golf course business to be handled includes rules of play, hiring of an assistant golf course superintendent, club house repairs, and the annual budget.

Information provided by the City of Kingman