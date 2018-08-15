UPDATE: US 93 closed due to police activity

As of 1:35 p.m., U.S. 93 is now reopened and will take sometime before traffic clears up, according to AZDOT.

Original Post:

PHOENIX – Police activity in Nevada has closed both directions of US 93 at the Arizona/Nevada state line, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted that Nevada DPS is negotiating with a suicidal subject on the Nevada side of the Hoover Dam Bridge. Arizona Troopers are assisting with traffic control on the Arizona side.

The closure affects drivers on the main route from Arizona to Las Vegas. There is no estimated time to reopen US 93.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation