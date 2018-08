KINGMAN - The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for south central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingman, Hualapai Mountain Park, New Kingman-Butler, Blake Ranch Road, DW Ranch Road.

There is expected to be moderate to heavy rain due to numerous thunderstorms around Kingman and south central Mohave County.

Information provided by the National Weather Service