Fundraiser for boy to walk again

KINGMAN – Kingman residents can be very giving people to those in need.

Dr. Barry J. Uldrikson, dentist at Riata Dental, is hosting a fundraiser for Kinith Jack Massey, whose mother, Vanessa Bell, is trying to raise money to get a procedure done that can lead to Kinith walking again.

When Kinith was 3 years old, he was involved in a head-on collision.

Today, almost four years later, Kinith is confined to a wheelchair because of the injuries he suffered as a result. His spinal cord was damaged, which caused his organs to fail, and he only has movement from his hips up. He doesn’t get to freely roam like a child should.

Kinith’s dentist read about the story in the Daily Miner and decided to host a fundraiser at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday at 1101 Riata Valley Road.

“Kinith is our patient and we’ve been treating him over a year. We’ve done fundraisers before and works really well,” Uldrikson said.

The fundraiser is open to the public, where parents can bring in their children to bounce around in the AC and leave a voluntary donation.

Bell is pregnant with Kinith’s little brother right now, and the procedure she hopes for Kinith to undergo involves taking blood and tissue from the umbilical cord. It costs $5,000 to store the tissue. That tissue would wrap around Kinith’s spine and could repair it over time and allow him to regain movement in his legs.

Bell has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the surgery. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/spinal-repair-for-kinith-massey.