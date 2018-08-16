Letter | Secretary of State candidates

The state of this state is of great concern to me and should be to others as well.

I am a 64 year-old lifetime Republican, so I believe I have credentials to address these issues.

Our two primary candidates for Secretary of State are both fools. The current one has shown her colors in the way she screwed up the last elections so badly and caused many voters to not cast their votes due to her poor planning. Or maybe, she even did this on purpose to help the opposing party gain more votes. Who knows.

Then her challenger in his ad is stating that his qualifications are that he is a lifetime NRA member, and he will fight to stop illegal voting practices in Arizona.

So, I wrote to him two weeks ago to inquire on how paying an annual membership makes one a better human and also asked him to give proof of some illegal voting here in Arizona (we know there has not been any). He obviously never responded because he’s rallying an uninformed base to vote for him.

So, our top two candidates are neither qualified nor intelligent enough to even stand up for their own political lies they are espousing in their ads.

Can’t Arizona find anyone who is truly educated and wants to accept the position of Secretary of State?

Randy Warner

Dolan Springs resident