Obituary | Arnold Peterson

Arnie was born in Bovina, Colorado on Dec. 20, 1936 to Nora and Oscar Peterson. He grew up with four brothers; Ernest, Wayne, Clarence, and Harold, and four sisters; Alma, Evelyn, Janice, and Nellie. Together they lived in eastern Colorado, but would later move to Longmont, Colorado where he finished high school and met his future wife, Mary Ann Burke.

After he graduated high school, Arnie moved to South Dakota to attend seminary school at Augustana College. During his second year of school he noticed a familiar face, Mary. Soon after, they started dating and eventually got married.

When Arnie finished his second year of seminary school, they decided to move back to Longmont, Colorado to start their family. Together they had four kids; Jonathan Peterson, Joanne Nix, Susan and husband Darryl Huffine, Caryn and husband Tom Marshall.

Arnie and Mary decided to part ways later in life, with Arnie keeping the kids with him. He later met and married Betty Garrison and adopted her son, Gary, and wife Shannon Peterson.

In 1970, the family moved to Casper, Wyoming. He set-up shop there, moving a trailer to the property and drilling his own water well. During this time, he started working as an auto mechanic; first at Becker Oldsmobile then later moving to Shellabarger Chevrolet. He retired from Shellabarger Chevrolet later on and started his own business in the wood-burning stove industry, called Energy Misers. He would run this business until 1988 when he decided to leave for Kingman, Arizona and at the same time divorced Betty.

After he moved to Kingman, he remarried his first wife Mary, got a job working at Sun Country Motors, and also started attending Grace Lutheran Church. Four years later though, Arnie and Mary decided they should part ways again.

He started working at Mr. C’s Automotive and would soon find his “Godsend” in his wife, Joan. One year later, they were married, and on Oct. 2, 1993 he accumulated three new kids, Deborah Horton and husband Al, Susan Tate, and Gregory Short.

Together they had 12 grandchildren; Michael Dietz, Natalie Slack, LeJ Peterson, Julianne and Jack Nix, Brian Oyama, Alan, Charles, and Dayna Horton, and Bailey, Dylan, and Kylie Short. They also had six great-grandchildren; Donovan, Ethan, and Judith Dietz, Saralynn Peterson, Chase and Claire Oyama.

Arnie and Joan spent their years together having fun fixing and repairing rentals around Kingman, traveling around the country, landscaping their yard, and going to church together. They were together in all they did and had the same achievements and goals in mind. Joan left for heaven May 6, 2005. He would always reminisce about their time together.

Arnie left for his new home in heaven Wednesday Aug. 8 2018 at the age of 81. His passing was preceded by his wife Joan, his parents, brothers and sisters, and son Gary Peterson.

Arnie and Joan now reside together in their new home of heaven, with their family on their right, and Jesus in front of them.

Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Sutton Funeral Home, and services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Grace Lutheran Church.