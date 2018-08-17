Havasu police officers involved in fatal shooting return to duty

KINGMAN – Lake Havasu City police officers who shot and killed a man during a confrontation in July have returned to full-time duty with the department, Kingman Police Department reported Friday.

Officers Earl Chalfant and Camaron Hollis returned to work Aug. 6, and Officer Angus McCabe returned Aug. 7.

They were involved in the July 25 shooting death of 56-year-old Brent Bowdon in the 2600 block of Rainbow Lane in Lake Havasu City.

The investigation being conducted by Kingman Police Department remains open pending final review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

Bowdon and his wife had been drinking during the hours leading up the early-morning shooting, KPD’s investigation revealed. The couple got into prolonged argument, and Bowdon called 911 on his wife’s cellphone after several hours.

Bowdon did not speak during the call. However, the dispatcher heard yelling and arguing in the background. Officers arrived and talked to Bowdon’s wife in the street.

She told officers her husband was unarmed, and was pretending to hold a gun behind his back. He was heavily intoxicated and despondent following the argument, she said.

Bowdon was standing in his driveway with his right hand behind his back, and refused continuous and repeated commands to show both of his hands and to drop any weapons.

He told officers he had a gun, and after several minutes, began to walk toward the officers. They continued to ask Bowdon to stop walking, drop any gun and show his hands, shouting that he would be shot if he continued toward them.

Bowdon stopped within about 15 feet of the officers where they continued to ask him to drop the gun and show his hands. Bowdon again began to walk toward officers, with his right hand still behind his back, at which time three officers, fearing Bowdon was armed with a weapon, opened fire with a total of 10 rounds, striking Bowdon multiple times.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department