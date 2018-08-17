City Planning and Zoning votes to allow RVs in driveways

KINGMAN – Boat, camper, and RV owners may no longer need to worry about receiving reprimands from the City now that the Planning and Zoning Commission has voted unanimously in recommending an allowance of driveway parking for those vehicles on residential properties.

The commission wrapped up a months-long discussion regarding vehicle storage at its meeting Tuesday. Council considered changes to vehicle storage on streets in August 2017 following the July 2017 death of a 4-year-old Kingman boy who was killed when he entered the street between two parked cars, but no action was taken. Vice Mayor Jen Miles brought the issue back to Council July 5, and passed it along to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Current City ordinances prohibit parking of such vehicles in front yards, including driveways, and require them to be parked in a side or rear yard behind a solid form of screening. However, a decision regarding on-street parking falls to Council and not planning and zoning because it involves City code and not a zoning ordinance.

“Technically, it’s not within the planning and zoning’s purview to deal with streets,” said Principal City Planner Rich Ruggles. “This was more or less to try and determine how we’re going to deal with parking on residential lots.”

Staff provided the commission with three possible amendments Tuesday, each of which tackled vehicle storage differently. Option 1 permitted RVs in front and front-side yards for up to 72 hours if located in an “improved” driveway, meaning one of concrete or asphalt. After that period of time, vehicles would need to be relocated to the rear or interior-side yard and be placed behind a solid screening material.

Option 2 allowed for RV parking in similar manners to Option 1, with the exception that after 72 hours the vehicle must be placed behind the front facade of the residence on the property. Screening would not have been required in Option 2.

But the commission in the end decided to unanimously approve Option 3, which perhaps gives residents the most freedom in choosing where to store their large vehicles. There are no parking or storage restrictions in this option, except that they be placed on an improved driveway when in a front or front-side yard. Those without improved driveways can store RVs and boats in an interior-side or rear yard.

“I don’t see a problem with parking your RV, boat, trailer, whatever, on your own property,” said Vice Chair Terry Shores. “As long as it’s on a designated area.”

Council now has the final say on whether to approve the amendment.