Come up to the annual “Arts & Crafts Fair Under the Pines” at the Hualapai Mountain Resort 4525 Hualapai Mountain Rd. Featuring handcrafted arts and crafts from the best artists around, food and cold beer will also be on hand.

Visit any time from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. August 19.



For more information call the Hualapai Mountain Resort (Ron) at 928-757-3545. Or visit their website at http://hmresort.net/