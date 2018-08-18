Prep Football: Austin Dias accounts for 7 TDs in Kingman’s 58-14 rout of Pinon

KINGMAN – Austin and Danny Dias enjoy playing video games in their spare time.

The brothers took that passion to another level Friday night by putting up Madden-type numbers to boost the Kingman High School football team to a 58-14 shellacking of Pinon at KHS.

“Besides playing video games all day, that was the first thing we’ve ever done active as brothers,” Austin said. “It means a lot.”

The Dias connection was instrumental for the Bulldogs midway through the third quarter when Austin found Danny on back-to-back touchdowns to put the nail in Pinon’s coffin. Danny caught the ball at the line of scrimmage and in a blink of an eye, he was in the end zone.

“It looked easy as he did it, but to me that was crazy,” Austin said of Danny. “I can’t move that fast.”

Photo Gallery Football: Kingman vs. Pinon - Aug. 17, 2018 The Kingman High School football team cruised to a 58-14 blowout of Pinon Friday night at KHS. Austin Dias led the way - passing for four touchdowns and adding three more on the ground. Photos by Beau Bearden.

Danny caught passes on two different drives and easily turned them into six points. The first went for 40 yards and the next was for 45 yards to give the Bulldogs a 42-14 advantage with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter.

When the scoreboard finally hit zeros, Austin had accounted for seven touchdowns – four passing and three rushing and a mammoth 385 yards. Danny, meanwhile, finished with 135 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

While Austin definitely played an important role in the final result, Kingman head coach Cam Wierson was quick to give credit to the rest of the players who helped him find success.

“There were 10 other dudes on the field,” Wierson said. “Austin is stud, but there are 10 other dudes on the field that worked their (butts) off.”

The Bulldogs couldn’t have won the game without their overall teamwork – bonding together to finish off the Eagles with grit and determination.

“We beat them in the weight room the last 24 months and we earned that,” Wierson said. “We were really sloppy as far as the game is concerned, but we beat them in the weight room – no question. They were worn out. We’re a well-conditioned football team.”

If Kingman hadn’t been in shape, the score could have easily gone the other way after Pinon cut its deficit to 22-14 with 10:48 to play in the third quarter.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, the Bulldogs remembered a halftime pep talk and used it to score 36 unanswered points for the first win of the season.

“I said to them, ‘we need to go out there and break their will with our conditioning level, which we will do,’” Wierson said. “‘But if you let them hang around, they’ll be motivated. But if we go out there and break their will early, they’ll lay down. And they did.’”

While it was the Dias brothers who put an end to any chance of a Pinon comeback, Gavin Randall scored Kingman’s first touchdown of the second half on a 5-yard scamper into the end zone for a 30-14 lead with 6:49 to play in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs also played lights out on defense by tallying two interceptions and forcing two fumbles. Those four turnovers didn’t go unrewarded.

“Anytime we get a turnover, we’re dunking coach Lewis in the turnover tank,” Wierson said. “We’re emphasizing turnovers in practice and then we have the motivation there.”

Kingman will look to tally more turnovers when Sedona Red Rock comes to town for its season opener at 7 p.m. Friday.