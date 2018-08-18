State and county officials warn residents of potential exposure to measles in Arizona

KINGMAN - An out-of-state visitor with measles traveled to Northern Arizona. They were potentially contagious from August 6–8, 2018.

This visitor may have exposed the public to measles between 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 3520 Stockton Hill Rd. As public health continues the investigation, more locations could be added.

There are currently no cases of measles in Arizona.

“It is extremely important to make sure you are fully immunized against measles. You may be protected from measles if you were vaccinated for measles or if you have previously had the disease,” said Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We know measles circulates in other parts of the world. There is always a possibility that visitors to tourist destinations in Arizona could introduce measles into our state, which is one of the reasons why measles vaccination is so important.”

Measles begins with symptoms which include fever (101 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), red, watery eyes, cough and runny nose. A rash that is red, raised and blotchy appears after several days. The rash begins on the head at the hairline and moves down the body. People infected with measles can be contagious up to four days before the rash appears, when people may not recognize they have measles.

What to do if you think you have measles:

• If you have a healthcare provider, contact him/her by phone and let them know that you may have been exposed to measles. They will let you know when to visit their office so as not to expose others in the waiting area.

• If you do not have a health care provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room or urgent care center. Please call before going to let them know you may have measles.

For more information on measles’ signs and symptoms or where you may find vaccine, please check with your healthcare provider or your county health department.

Medical questions and general information:

• Medical questions should be directed to your health care provider. For more information about measles, please see azhealth.gov/measles.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services