Horoscopes | August 19, 2018

Birthdays: Clay Walker, 49; Matthew Perry, 49; John Stamos, 55; Bill Clinton, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Short trips, inspirational events or venues, or a gathering of friends or relatives will open your mind to new possibilities. Listening to what others have to offer will spark ideas regarding your own life, love and future decisions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make change count. Don’t act on impulse. Plan your actions and make your life better.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talk, socialize, participate and take action. Get physically involved in what you want to see happen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for something different to occupy your day. A new challenge that educates you regarding cultures you haven’t experienced in the past will be enlightening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in events that require intelligence and that challenge you to be better. Bring emotional matters to the forefront and make suggestions and changes to ensure things run smoothly in your personal life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from mistakes. Don’t share personal information with just anyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Short trips, volunteer work, reunions and events that bring you in touch with old friends are favored. You’ll gain insight into your personal situation by listening to what others share.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have difficulty saying no to someone enticing you to take part in something that sounds inviting but risky. When in doubt, take a pass and be an observer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pour your heart into what matters most to you. Don’t let anyone use emotional manipulation to push you in a direction that isn’t in your best interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace will get you where you want to go. Don’t feel you have to take on too much, lowering your chance to achieve your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Partnerships are key. Share your thoughts; you’ll come up with workable ways to overcome any differences that challenge you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen carefully. Someone will exaggerate a situation, an offer or details in order to grab your interest.