Obituary | Violet Hanna Rettmann

Violet Hanna Rettmann passed away July 22, 2018, at the age of 92 in Kingman, Arizona, surrounded by loving family.

Vi was born on July 19, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the first of her family born in the United States after they emigrated from Norway. After marrying Ray in 1951 and starting a family, they moved to Kingman with five children in 1964, where she lived until 2001. After spending 15 years in Tucson, Arizona, she returned to Kingman in 2016 to be closer to family in her remaining years.

She is survived by her sons Raymond C, Bill, and Kevin Rettmann, daughters Valerie Rettmann and Lois Brotherton, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Raymond E Rettmann, and daughter, Karen Davis.

In addition to raising a family of six children, Vi became an integral part of the Kingman education scene as an aide at La Senita and Manzanita Elementary schools, as well as Tip Top Nursery School. She finished her career with almost two decades of service in the Head Start programs in Kingman and Tucson, earning her childhood development certificate and becoming one of the original educators in the Kingman home school program.

Vi enjoyed a long and happy life. She was involved in her church and countless social groups. Wherever music was playing, you could find Vi on the dance floor. She never met a stranger because she instantly made friends of anyone she spoke to. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage, visiting the country three times and joining Sons of Norway in Tucson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., Kingman, at 1 p.m.

In lieu or flowers, the family suggests a donation to the church or your favorite charity.