Supervisors to look at Mohave County’s social media policy

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
Here are five agenda items of interest:
- Direct County Manager Mike Hendrix to work with Information Technology and individual departments to formulate a countywide social media management policy to be used when representing the official capacity of Mohave County. Various departments use Facebook or Twitter to put out important information such as road closures and health issues. Supervisor Buster Johnson said he realized there is no policy for what should or should not be posted on official county social media pages.
- Adopt Fiscal Year 2018-2019 tax levies and rates for Mohave County tax authorities and acknowledge tax levels for special districts, school districts and fire districts. Each county, city and tax district must fix, levy and assess the amount to be raised from primary property tax and secondary property taxation by the third Monday of August in accordance with state law. A public hearing was held Aug. 6 on the budget with tax rates set at 2 cents for the TV district, 27 cents for the library district and 50 cents for the flood control district.
- Review of Custom Opts BMX development, operation and maintenance of a bicycle racing track on 2.7 acres of public land in Bullhead City, leased from the BLM and designated for BMX recreation and competition. The county approved a four-year lease with Custom Opts in December. Michael Nesbit, who also bid for the contract, expressed concerns about track conditions at the Aug. 6 meeting, including fencing, concrete hazards, weeds, inadequate porta-potties and dangerous bleachers.
- Possible action regarding public records requests including a legal opinion, cost, resources and the number of pages requested as directed by supervisors at their July 16 meeting. Handling records requests has changed drastically over the past decade from paper submissions with responses printed and hand-delivered, sometimes in boxes, and moving to submit requests online and when available, email records to requestor.
- Authorize board Chairman Gary Watson to write a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey in support of the Hualapai Tribe’s use of 4,000 acre-feet of Colorado River surface water for a pipeline from Diamond Bar to Grand Canyon West, emphasizing that use of groundwater in the Truxton Basin is not acceptable. The governor’s office sent a letter in September 2016 to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee recognizing the tribe’s settlement as an important step toward achieving the state’s goal of resolving all outstanding Indian water rights claims in Arizona.
