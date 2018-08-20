AZGFD seeks public input on funding source for outreach

PHOENIX – Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking ideas for establishing and maintaining a discretionary, dedicating funding source for outreach, and education and public awareness efforts.

The department’s mission is to conserve and protect wildlife in Arizona. Many Arizona residents and visitors don’t realize the role that the Arizona Game and Fish Department plays in managing the State’s wildlife or even the need for effective, science-based wildlife management.

Draft funding alternatives, based on this public input, vetting and benchmarking, will be presented to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission during its public meeting Sept. 21 at the Navajo County Heber Complex, 2188 W. Country Club Drive, in Overgaard.



There will be an additional opportunity for the public to provide input on select alternatives, based on Commission direction. AZGFD will host a public forum and webcast at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at department headquarters (Quail Room), 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix. The public will be able to ask questions or provide comments in person during the forum in the Quail Room, or by email from their smartphone or other device. The webcast also can be viewed at any AZGFD regional office, where the public also can submit their questions or comments via email.

The forum will kick off another 30-day comment period that ends Nov. 8. AZGFD then will present potential funding option(s) to the Commission at its public meeting Dec. 7 in Phoenix.

To view ideas received to date, or to submit ideas throughout the 30-day public input period that ends Sept. 8, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/dedicated-funding-source/. Ideas also can be emailed to: ideas@azgfd.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department