Free tutoring available through KALP

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Literacy Program offers free tutoring in reading (all grade levels and ages), elementary math, ESL (English as a Second Language), and test preparation for GED certification or comparable testing programs.

If you know someone – a friend or relative, child or adult – who could use help in their reading ability, please tell them about KALP. Let them know to call Chris Meisenheimer, director, to sign up for help from KALP volunteer tutors.

Sessions are scheduled weekly at the library, Mohave Community College, or other locations handy to the student and the tutor. KALP provides all study items needed.

KALP services are available to all residents of Kingman and the surrounding area with no charge to the student for any tutor’s time, materials, or facility usage.

For more information, call Chris at 928-757-4616 about beginning KALP tutoring services.

Information provided by KALP