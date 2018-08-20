Horoscopes | August 20, 2018

Birthdays: Misha Collins, 44; Amy Adams, 44; Billy Gardell, 49; Al Roker, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rely on experience to help you get ahead. Accepting the changes you have no control over and finding a way to benefit from what unfolds will be impressive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity to partner with someone will cut costs. Whether you are traveling, doing business or sharing expenses at home, collaborating will not only help you save money, it will inspire new ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take an energetic approach to life, love and happiness. Be open about the way you feel, and respond to what others have to say in detail to avoid a misunderstanding.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get serious about the changes you want to make. Let your imagination take over and you’ll come up with some excellent ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Touch base with someone who is heading in a similar direction and share information. Lending a helping hand will spark ideas and encourage you to proceed with caution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend a schmooze fest; you’ll discover information that will help you bring about positive change. An open discussion with someone will lead to an offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your charm will help you win favors when dealing with people you encounter. If you stick close to home, you’ll be faced with criticism and demands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An interesting situation will develop at home or within your circle of friends or family. Be ready to offer suggestions, but don’t interfere if someone is erratic or unpredictable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your thoughts. Sticking to simple yet effective plans will help you keep a steady pace without adding stress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can only bring about favorable change if you are willing to be open and honest. If you cooperate, the people you deal with are more likely to compromise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your input will be valued. You’ll be offered praise as well as pressure to not only make suggestions, but to do the work as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on what’s expected of you. Living up to your promises will be necessary.