Kingman Photo | Donating to the Scholarship Fund

KINGMAN – Doubling down on his scholarship donations for the past two years, local attorney Shawn Hamp has donated another $2,400 for two Mohave Community College scholarships, bringing the total to $4,800.

The donations fund scholarships for two programs, one for paralegal studies and the other for the administration of justice program. Hamp’s donation will fund two scholarships for each program.

“Basically, I decided a couple years ago to sponsor this scholarship because I wanted to give back to the legal community in Mohave County,” Hamp said. “And I felt that the most direct way was to give to the community college in Mohave County, and I also think it’s important to sponsor these types of scholarships because it helps improve the access to justice in our community.”

Hamp said the paralegal scholarship helps students striving toward that profession, while the justice program scholarship can apply to those pursuing a career as police or probation officers, or within the courts system.

He said the legal system is comprised of much more than lawyers, judges and prosecutors, and the donations are his way of giving back to the detailed system that makes the criminal justice system work.

“We’re really excited about it,” Hamp said of the donations. “It directly goes back to the community. I could’ve sponsored a scholarship at U of A for example, but thought it was important to give directly to the community at the community college level.”