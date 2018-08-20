Letter | Addressing climate change

It is interesting how a wake-up call works. Some people wake up, others hit the snooze button. When Cynthia Rosenzwelg from NASA's climate impact group says, "It's not a wake-up call anymore" (referring to global warming), we need to listen. Many lives have been devastated from global warming (fires, floods, droughts, deaths).

The science community (science referring to findings in peer reviewed literature, not the opinions of any individual scientist) has a 97 percent consensus that human activity is responsible for global warming. The biggest contributor is CO2 emissions.

Rather than feel hopeless be hopeful. Reducing CO2 emissions is attainable but only if we vote for politicians who take climate change seriously – who are willing to legislate for solutions. Wake up! No more snooze button. Get out your vote every election. Make your voices heard. Reducing CO2 emissions matters. Our world and future depends on it.

Maggie Kraft

Local resident