‘Mile 22’ isn’t for those seeking an engaging plot

Perhaps the red flag here was Rhonda Rousey getting top billing ahead of veteran action movie star Mark Wahlberg. Granted she's due all the fame and celebrity befitting her MMA career but now she's branching out to an acting career. Her lines were short and very well done. She may just have a second career here. She plays Sam Snow who is a member of Wahlberg's team. A team named “Overwatch” and is particularly disowned by the government when on mission. And their missions are highly technical and lethal.

At least the movie starts out with a bang as the team and Lauren Cohen (you may remember her as Maggie from the Walking Dead) take down a house of Russian spies. Lots of action, shooting, fighting, explosions and blood. Even Rousey gets into the action. Periodically though the scene cuts to Wahlberg in a suit talking into a microphone as if being debriefed. A minor annoyance the audience has to put up with while anticipating the reason why. Everyone in the house is purposefully killed. And of course the house explodes. Mission accomplished and each team member goes their own way.

Until the next time when radioactive weapons of mass destruction are stolen. Wahlberg pushes to get the “overwatch” team back into action. An asset (Iko Uwais) Cohen oversees knows where the weapons are but demands to be taken to America before he gives up the location. The team is reassembled and given the task of delivering Uwais to an airport twenty-two miles away. Meanwhile the Russians and the local band of government miscreants are trying to capture Uwais. You can already see where this is going. It's extreme battle time the entire way.

Members of the team and lots of local miscreants are killed along the way. The driving, the shooting and technology involved are certainly amazing and worth the price of admission. The plot is as old as Clint Eastwood (he did it better).

Rousey was surprising, carrying her character well. Cohen was spectacular in fight scenes however her family strife really had no meaning in this film. Maybe it was to humanize her. I enjoyed her well choreographed fighting. Speaking of fighting, no one outperformed Uwais. Although distrusted at first he won Wahlberg's trust and saved Wahlberg and Cohen. Usually Wahlberg is worth a good fight in an action film. Here he is just mediocre. His portrayal of mental illness, rapid-fire dialogue and constantly snapping himself with a rubber band gave more depth to his character than his fighting could.

All the while the scenes break into Wahlberg's debriefing. Just enough to take the momentum out of the scene and enough to create more anticipation as to why. We never find out why or who is debriefing Wahlberg. Even though this Wahlberg-produced action flick had spectacular action, the attempt at the ultimate twist at the end failed miserably. The movie could have ended so much better but just leaves the audience hanging. If you like a good chase, brilliant explosions and gun battles you'll enjoy this movie. If you're looking for an engaging plot, look elsewhere. Mile 22 runs one hour thirty-five minutes and is rated R for graphic violence and language. I'll give it 3 out of 5 Miners.