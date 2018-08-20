Mohave 911 | August 20, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Aug. 17:

Drugs

Larry Allen Cline, 58-year-old Kingman resident, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:24 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop and subsequent vehicle search reportedly led to the confiscation of methamphetamine.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop after observing a gray pickup truck roll through an intersection on Diagonal Way without stopping. The driver, later identified as Cline, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, at which time a baggie with approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine was located in a cigarette pack in the driver’s side door. Two empty syringes were also found.

Cline was arrested for felony dangerous drug violation and booked into Mohave County jail.

Drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Robert Barrett, 25 of Kingman after a traffic stop.

Deputies observed a gray vehicle traveling east on Chino Drive that was going over the speed limit and drifted from its designated lane several times.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver moving around inside the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and was later identified as Barrett.

A records check revealed a suspended driver’s license and two active misdemeanor arrest warrants. A pat search was conducted and deputies located a metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue in Barrett’s pocket.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found 4 grams of marijuana, and about 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Barrett was arrested for dangerous drug possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license. He was booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Burglary, theft

Nathanial Mark-Stone Daniels, 21 of Fort Mohave was arrested allegedly stealing a $100, a coffee maker, and a Kawasaki UTV.

Saturday Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in the 4800 block of Boundary Cone Road in reference to a burglary. The reporting party advised that sometime during the night prior, an unknown subject made entry to the property.

The reporting party advised that the coffee maker and $100 had been stolen from inside the shed, and the Kawasaki UTV from the property. Video surveillance was reviewed and deputies observed a small pickup truck with a tool box pull into view, then the box and UTV were observed driving away.

Thursday an employee of the business called deputies to advise that they had received an anonymous tip that they UTV was seen parked in the garage of a residence in the 4300 block of Amanda Avenue.

Deputies responded and observed the truck from the surveillance video parked in the drive way of the residence. Deputies made contact with Daniels, who advised that a friend had brought the UTV to the residence a few days ago and the truck belonged to him.

Daniels was arrested for burglary 3rd degree and two counts of theft of means of transportation. Nathaniel Mark-Stone Daniels was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Drugs, weapons possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Gregory Allen Hoefs, 25 of Lake Havasu City on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Joyce Lane. Upon arrival, deputies met with Mohave County Probation Officers, who had been at the residence conducting a probation search of another subject.

During the search, the gray backpack was located and Hoefs claimed ownership of the backpack. A search of the backpack revealed a handgun, 17.5 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe, baggies, a scale, and other paraphernalia. A pat search revealed over $700 cash in his pockets.

Hoefs was arrested for dangerous drugs for sale and possession of a weapon in use of a drug offense. He was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Warrant arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 6900 block of Pioneer Drive where the reporting party alleged that Leeroy Garcia Jr., 23 of Golden Valley, had struck her with a piece of wood and crowbar, made threats to her and her family, then fled into the desert on foot.

Deputies observed redness and swelling consistent with the reporting party’s statements. Multiple attempts to locate Garcia have been made with negative results.

Sunday morning, deputies entered the residence and had to maneuver around an air conditioning unit, which had been moved into the hallway to prevent further advancements. After entering a bedroom, Garcia was located attempting to hide from deputies.

Garcia arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident with active arrest warrants related to multiple domestic violence incidents.

Deputies have responded to multiple prior domestic violence calls involving Garcia, however, upon deputy’s arrival, Garcia could not be located as he would flee the scene on font into the desert.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charged may be filed.

Resisting arrest

Kingman Police Officer arrested Aladdin H. Uzuner, 39, transient of Kingman in the 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue midnight on Friday.

Officers responded to the Flying J after a subject, Uzuner, who had become disorderly and allegedly threatening an employee.

Officers contacted Uzuner in the parking lot of the vacant Kmart building. During the encounter, Uzuner threw a bag containing drug paraphernalia under the officer’s vehicle in attempt to hide it.

The officer attempted to detain Uzuner which he began to resist and struggle with the officer. The officer utilized his taser to gain compliance and was able to take Uzuner into custody.

Uzuner was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries received from the use of the taser before being booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on felony charges of resisting arrests and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The officer sustained minor injuries during the struggle, and was treated at a local medical facility before being released.