Alleged Las Vegas carjackers request settlement conference

KINGMAN – Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, 20, and 19-year-old Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, the Las Vegas man and woman arrested in connection with May’s carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, both appeared in Mohave Superior Court Monday to request another judge for a settlement conference.

Nevitt’s attorney, Ron Gilleo, told Judge Billy Sipe that he intends to file a motion for severance in his client’s case, as Nevitt is currently being charged alongside Williams-Gardner. Sipe moved the matter of a settlement conference to the court of Judge Rick Lambert.

Nevitt has pretrial and case management conferences scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12.

Williams-Gardner then appeared before the court, and her attorney Robin Puchek informed Sipe that he agrees the two defendants should not be tried together as the state has moved. However, he has not yet requested severance. Williams-Gardner also requested a settlement conference, which Sipe set for Lambert’s court.

The 19-year-old defendant has pretrial and final management conferences set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12.