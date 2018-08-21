Clean City Commission seeks community involvement

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will address two cleanup programs, recycling and beautification subcommittees, and reusable bag distribution at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

City staff will give a report on the quarterly $3 special bulk pick-up program that was increased from two times a year to four in 2017. Events in January, April and July together generated about 1,000 pickup orders that yielded approximately 319 tons of trash collected and more than $11,000 in tipping fees.

The commission will discuss the Day of Caring City-Wide Cleanup set for Sept. 8. Commissioners will speak about ways to promote community involvement in cleanups and recycling.

The CCC has expressed interest in forming recycling and beautification subcommittees and will delve into the matter in further detail Wednesday.

Lastly, the Clean City Commission will consider methods of effective distribution for reusable bags. The commission has in the past given away bags at local grocery stores and will discuss additional locations and events for distribution.

Information provided by the City of Kingman