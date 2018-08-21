Driver claims she purchased vehicle reported stolen, arrested

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jennifer Kay Jermain, 46-year-old Kingman resident, at about 1:50 p.m. Friday after receiving an attempt to locate on a green-blue truck reported stolen from another agency.

Deputies observed the truck at a gas station in the 4800 block of Highway 95 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The female driver, later identified as Jermain, a female passenger and a male passenger were removed from the vehicle.

Jermain told deputies that she purchased the vehicle and had recently made the final payment. She was arrested for theft of means of transportation, a felony, and booked into Mohave County jail. The passengers were released from the scene.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office