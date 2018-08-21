Half-staff notification for Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in honor of Arizona native Chief Warrant Officer 3 Taylor J. Galvin, who died Monday from injuries received in a helicopter crash in Sinjar, Iraq.

Ducey will also order flags lowered on the day of interment, which does not yet have a date.

“We mourn the loss of one of our brave soldiers, Chief Warrant Officer Galvin today,” Ducey wrote in a press release. “He made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of his country, and we are forever grateful.”

The Governor’s Office encourages individuals, businesses and other organizations to participate in the tribute.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Administration