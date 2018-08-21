Kelli Ward’s campaign bus tour includes Fox News’ Tomi Lahren, Congressman Paul Gosar

KINGMAN – Conservative media stars such as Tomi Lahren and Mike Cernovich are set to join Kelli Ward on a two-day bus tour of Arizona, starting next Friday in Lake Havasu City.

Ward, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Jeff Flake, announced her “Road to Victory” bus tour on Friday. She’ll be joined by Congressman Paul Gosar, along with Lahren, an on-air personality with Fox News, and Cernovich, a social media personality and author of several books. Other guests include Brandon Tatum, a former Tucson police officer, Jessie Jane Duff, a veteran with the Marines and frequent television talk show guest, and regional radio personalities Garret Lewis, Russ Clark and Sanford Cohen.

Appearing on video during the tour will be Senator Rand Paul, Congressman Steve King and Fox News personality Eric Bolling. The tour, which makes eight stops in two days, begins in Havasu and ends in Yuma. It includes stops in Kingman, Prescott, Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson.

It’s the second trip to Havasu for Lahren, who was spotted on the Bridgewater Channel filming a segment for Fox News about spring breakers. It’s unclear if the segment ever aired.

Ward faces Tucson Congresswoman Martha McSally and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the Aug. 28 primary. The winner will likely go on to face Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the primary.