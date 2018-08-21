Ladies, sign up now for Becoming an Outdoors Woman

Ladies, have you ever wondered how to cook a cherry pie in a Dutch oven? How about learning to rappel or how to geocache?

Maybe you want to learn how to tie a fly that will catch you some fish, or the secrets to catching fish at night.

If the answer to this is “yes” then you’ll want to sign up for the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman event that will be held Sept. 7-9.

BOW, as it is called, is a non-profit, educational program that offers hands-on workshops to adult women.

According to Linda Dightman, one of the organizers of this event, “The purpose of BOW is to provide a supportive environment conducive to learning, making friends and having fun.”

Dightman said no experience is necessary, and BOW is for women of all ages and fitness levels.

The event is going to be held at the Friendly Pines Camp near Prescott and features the opportunity for ladies only to choose four different activities out of 32 that are offered to attendees.

Guests will stay in the rustic cabins at Friendly Pines, but all the cabins have electricity and bathrooms. Meals are also furnished and are cooked by the camp staff.

The cost to attend the camp is $250 and those who have attended the camp in the past have had nothing but glowing reports about what they learned and experienced.

For more information on BOW, you can contact Dightman by email at azodlady@yahoo.com.