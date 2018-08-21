Letter | Frank Esquibel

Like Fermin Esquibel, I also looked into recognition of his father’s community work. After World War II, Frank was probably the best thing that happened to the kids in Kingman.

He toiled long and hard on the Little League fields in Kingman. His was a labor of love, not for prison.

If anyone in this town deserves recognition – it’s him.

I would love to see at the main gate of the Southside Park fields a life-sized bronze statue of the man with a rake in one hand and a shovel in the other, and two Little Leagues on his shirt tail.

I don’t know about prejudice, but I do know he was a “hell” of a man, and shame on Kingman for not recognizing it.

God bless the man. May he rest in peace.

Kounette Peterson

Local resident