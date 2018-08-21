Man arrested for allegedly point gun at bar patrons

KINGMAN – John Bill Williams, 71, of Kingman, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon and four misdemeanor DUI charges.

Police responded to a disturbance at a bar in the 300 block of Andy Devine Avenue where a man had reportedly pointed a gun at a group of people.

The suspect drove away before officers arrived. His vehicle was seen and stopped near Fairgrounds Boulevard and Andy Devine Avenue.

Williams was heavily intoxicated and in possession of the handgun, according to the police report. He admitted to the offense at the bar and was taken into custody. His blood-alcohol content exceeded .20 percent.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department