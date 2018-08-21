Suspect in Dollar General robberies appears in court

KINGMAN – Preston Earl Milks, the 25-year-old Kingman man arrested in connection with a string of Dollar General robberies including one that ended in a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers, was in Mohave Superior Court Monday morning before Judge Billy Sipe.

Milks is being charged along with two other Kingman suspects in the cases, Anthony Scott Axton and Francis William Allison. Milks was in court for two of the alleged Dollar General robberies, the first of which occurred Dec. 24, 2017 at the Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road.

The state alleges that Milks, along with Allison and Axton, entered the store with intent to commit a theft while possessing a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. All three are being charged with burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor.

Milks, Axton and Allison are also being charged with multiple felony counts in relation to an alleged armed robbery of the Dollar General at 4404 N. Stockton Hill Road April 12. Each are charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and theft.

The three are also suspects in July’s robbery of Dollar General that led to a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers.

KPD officers were responding to an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General in the 3600 block of

Andy Devine Ave. July 1 when upon arriving a suspect opened fire and struck two police cruisers. The officers returned fire and reportedly shot Axton the face. Neither of the officers were injured. Axton was being treated at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Milks will be back in Mohave Superior Court at 10 a.m. Sept. 17.



