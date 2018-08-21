Ward stops at Martin Swanty Friday, Aug. 24

KINGMAN – The Ward for Senate campaign announced the eight cities and locations that the “Road to Victory” bus tour will stop at during the two-day trip around Arizona.

Kelli Ward will be stopping in Kingman 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Martin Swanty Chrysler-Dodge Jeep, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Congressman Paul Gosar will join Ward in Kingman Friday morning and continue on with the bus to Paulden, Arizona where both he and Ward will join Tomi Lahren, a prolific Fox News personality, and Mike Cernovich, a social media personality and author of several books, at the Gunsite Academy at 2 p.m. Lahren and Cernovich will also speak at the Pioneer Living History Museum in Phoenix later that afternoon.

The public can secure tickets for each stop by visiting www.kelliward.com/bus-tour.

Information provided by the Ward for Senate campaign