Councilman wants a TPT public debate

KINGMAN – With the Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation initiative passing muster in Mohave Superior Court Friday, Councilman Travis Lingenfelter believes residents would benefit from a public debate between himself and a representative from the group that has been outspoken in its criticism of the TPT increase.

Representation for Lingenfelter and the Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association argued in court Friday that 31 petition sheets with 371 signatures should be invalided because petition signers requested help from family members to fill out the address portion of the sheet. But Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled in favor of the initiative, declaring that KAMMA did not meet its burden of proof in saying the 371 signatures should be removed from the petition.

Lingenfelter thinks there is misinformation about the tax circulating throughout town and believes the players in the TPT issue owe it to the citizens of Kingman to provide accurate information and deliver arguments in a public setting. He said that would make for a more informed voting base than if that information continues to be transmitted through the “Kingman grapevine.”

“Now that we all know it’s going to be on the ballot, I think we all, on both sides of the issue, we owe the citizens of Kingman a public debate to discuss this in a public setting,” Lingenfelter said. “To cover official City data, facts and information, so the voters can have a clear understanding about what is true and what isn’t.”

He hopes representatives of Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation feel the same about the importance of a public debate and agree to participate.

“I’ve had enough of just getting stabbed in the back with this negative, false information being circulated in town through the backdoor channels like social media and the Kingman rumor mill,” he said. “Those aren’t good sources of information. I think we all need to get together in one room, they can bring the information they want, I’ll bring the information from the City, and then the voters of Kingman can decide what’s best for the City.”

The Daily Miner reached out to members of Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation, but did not receive a response by press time.