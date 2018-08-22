Horoscopes | Aug. 22, 2018

Birthdays: James Corden, 40; Kristen Wiig, 45; Ty Burrell, 51; Valerie Harper, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a practical approach to work and dealing with peers. Don’t let your emotions interfere in the decisions you have to make.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind if you want to get things done. Your enthusiasm coupled with a thought-out plan will help you overrule any negativity someone tosses your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal improvements should be made for the right reason. Don’t overspend on items or products that aren’t necessary or that promise the impossible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discuss problems you face with a loved one. Partnerships have to be handled fairly, and the desire to build a strong relationship should be your intent.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your expenses under control, and be willing to work with what you have. A change will end up grounding you, so don’t fight the inevitable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Short trips, business meetings and unusual partnerships will all lead to an interesting partnership. Put your ideas into motion, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Not everyone will agree with the choices you make. An emotional setback is apparent if you can’t get along with someone you live with or near.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set up a conference call if it will save you travel expense. Getting your point heard is important, but so is listening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Express your thoughts, but don’t reveal personal information,. Don’t trust anyone to take care of something that is important to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Turn on the charm if you want to get others to see things your way. A change of plans or surroundings will help ease stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dealing with hospitals or financial institutions will be stressful. Try not to overreact or let the changes that take place undermine your intelligence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in something you feel strongly about. The input you offer will lead to suggestions and help that will make a difference to the professional choices you are given.