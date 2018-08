The description of the photo from the Mohave Museum of History and Arts: "Aunt Carrie's (Bacon) first car, no windshield. We wore long veils to tie on our hats. A 'Great Western' car (expensive) Grandpa Bacon's first car 1907-1908 Newton and Willie Bacon."

