Prep Golf: Vols hold off MALC to win season opener

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys golf team kicked off the season Tuesday with a 30-over par 174 to narrowly edge Mohave Accelerated with a 39-over 183. Kingman, meanwhile, shot a 56-over 200 to finish third at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Cole Finch led the way for the Volunteers with a 4-over par 40 for third, followed by Robert Glushenko in fourth (7-over 43) and Wyatt Talk in fifth (8-over 44).

Kingman’s Matthew Mendez paced the Bulldogs with a tie for sixth at 10-over 46. Lee Williams’ Pason McCans was eighth (11-over 47), while Kingman’s Hayden Tanner and Camaron Haller tied for ninth with a 15-over par 51.

The Bulldogs welcome Mohave and Prescott to town Tuesday for a 2 p.m. match, while Lee Williams travels to Bradshaw Mountain Tuesday.

Girls Golf

At Antelope Hills Golf Course, the Lee Williams High School girls golf team started off the 2018 season with a bang by shooting a 58-over par 202 to defeat host Prescott.

Lady Vols senior Paige Lucero was the top finisher overall with a 7-over 43, followed by Brooke Lander in third (15-over 51) and Kaylee Moore in fourth (17-over 53).

Lee Williams is back in action Thursday, Aug. 30 at Lake Havasu.