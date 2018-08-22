Tractor Supply holding pet adoption, supply drive Saturday

KINGMAN – Melissa Bencker has witnessed a few pet adoption days during her three years of working at Tractor Supply Company, and sees them as both a chance to promote business and an opportunity to save an animal’s life.

“We give animals a second chance with different local adoption agencies,” Bencker said Tuesday in between handling customer transactions. “We allow them to bring a few animals at a time, mostly dogs.”

Tractor Supply in Kingman, 3136 N. Stockton Hill Road, is hosting its annual pet adoption and pet supplies drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, part of the month-long Out Here with Animals event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

Participating organizations include HALT (Help Animals Live Today), 4-H Stockton Hill Herd and Abby’s Party Ponies. The community is welcome to come out and pet the farm animals and ask questions. Leashed animals are also welcome to visit.

“There are a lot of customers that do have animals and they all have questions,” Bencker said. “They’ve got horses, cats, dogs, wild birds, pet rats, lots of poultry.”

Also, customers can support the Western Arizona Humane Society animal shelter by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive, donating sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and essential pet accessories such as beds, leashes, scratching posts and food bowls.

“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” Kingman Tractor Supply manager Gary Wilson said in a press release. “The supplies drive is an important component to Out Here with Animals because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much needed way.”

Tractor Supply is offering special deals on products for pets and livestock, including items necessary for their health care, growth and containment. Premium brands offered at the store are Purina, Pedigree, Natural Balance, Nutrena, Sportmix, Sentry and 4health.

