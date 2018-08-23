10 Things to Know for Today | August 23, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHAT TRUMP CLAIMED

The president incorrectly argued on Fox News that paying hush-money to two women wasn't "even a campaign violation" because he reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen with his own money.

2 - DEMOCRATS AREN'T READY TO EMBRACE THE I-WORD

Democrats seem eager to highlight GOP corruption for the midterms, but try to avoid direct talk of impeachment and losing focus on economic arguments.

3 - BIG ISLAND FEELS EFFECTS OF APPROACHING HURRICANE LANE

The Category 4 storm is forecast to continue its northwest turn into Hawaii, which would make it the most powerful storm to hit the islands since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

4 - WHERE RECOVERY HAS BEEN A SLOG POST-HARVEY

Community leaders in Houston say low-income residents have been more reliant on a patchwork of organizations to help after the devastating hurricane a year ago.

5 - FEDS TOLD TO GET GOING ON 'OBAMACARE'

A congressional watchdog is urging the Trump administration to step up its management of sign-up season for Obama's health care law after mixed results in 2017, AP learns.

6 - OFFICIALS: 2 KILLED, ATTACKER DEAD IN FRANCE

Two people killed in a knife attack west of Paris were the mother and sister of the attacker, who was subsequently killed by police.

7 - SCANDALS EMBOLDEN FEMALE PRIEST ADVOCATES

Proponents of ordaining women as Roman Catholic priests are citing the church's unfolding sex abuse scandals as powerful arguments for their cause.

8 - AP: COMPLAINT CLAIMS ICE COERCED IMMIGRANT PARENTS

Immigration authorities coerced dozens of parents separated from their children at the border to sign documents they didn't understand, according to a complaint expected to be filed.

9 - US, CHINA RAISE TARIFFS IN NEW ROUND OF TRADE DISPUTE

The feuding nations imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other's automobiles, factory machinery and other goods.

10 - OHIO STATE SUSPENDS SUPERSTAR FOOTBALL COACH

In banning Urban Meyer for three games, they found he mishandled repeated professional and behavioral problems of assistant coach Zach Smith.