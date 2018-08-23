Cobb taking strides to combat opioid crisis

KINGMAN – The opioid epidemic is a big issue in the nation, and in our Arizonan backyard, legislators are working to make a change.

Representative Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) joined Walgreens representatives last week to discuss the opioid epidemic and took strides toward stopping the crisis.

“We knew we had an opioid crisis and war on drugs in Arizona,” Cobb said.

The partnership with Walgreens is to provide medication drop-off locations for people in Arizona. According to the Walgreens Safe Medication Disposal Program map, there are drop-off locations in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

Cobb has sponsored a bill that allows pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS to create drug take-back programs, which some pharmacies have already started.

“It keeps drugs out of the hands of children and bad actors,” Cobb said.

The opioid crisis is important to Cobb because her mother died of an opioid overdose. As a healthcare provider, she has had patients upset for not providing more opioids than the prescribed amount.