Diet Center's Tip of the Week: How to boost your metabolism and impact your weight loss

Have you heard yourself say, “I don’t understand why I am gaining weight? I really don’t eat that much.”

In order to lose weight, we need to burn more calories than we take in. You can boost your body’s metabolism to increase the number of calories you burn. Here are a few ways you can give your body a boost:

• Eat breakfast. Skipping breakfast and other meals deprives your body of the energy it needs to run efficiently.

• Eat smaller, more frequent meals. Eating actually stimulates your metabolism. It will also help control your appetite, so that you don’t overeat at other meals.

• Increase your physical activity level. This is one area in which one can significantly boost the number of calories our body can burn. Try to incorporate resistance training to maintain the muscle you have. More muscle burns more calories.

• Get enough sleep. Sleep and neurological experts agree that sleep is critical for key brain functions including learning, performance, and memory. Sleep allows the brain to process new information and retain it. Studies show that a lack of a sleep causes us to remember less of newly presented information. A survey also showed that sleep deprivation resulted in increased stress, decreased motivation, slower reflexes, and shorter tempers.

• Think about what your eating habits are like during on the weekends. Do you find yourself saying things like, “I worked hard all week on my diet? I’m going to allow myself to take the weekend off and get back to it on Monday,” or “I have this gathering to go to and I just want to eat like everyone else,” or “I don’t want anyone to know that I am on a diet because I have failed so many times.”

If you want to succeed with your weight loss, try putting more effort into your program on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A study shows that Americans ages 19 to 50 tend to indulge on the weekends. Researchers found the people in the study consumed an average of 115 extra calories or more per each weekend day. They also found they obtained most of their excess calories from extra fat and alcohol consumption. Put an extra effort in on the weekends. It will help you avoid consuming extra calories, so you can continue to lose that excess weight.

