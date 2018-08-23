Letter | Fire Station No. 22

I’d like to provide a little clarification to the social media chatter and Kingman Daily Miner article regarding the new fire station.



Although not in a capacity of an official spokesman, I believe I can convey the thoughts of the local contractor community.

First, we know public agencies cannot show any type of local preference or any other favoritism toward local contractors. This was the result of an Arizona Supreme Court decision in the early 1980s.



However, as taxpayers, it isn’t too much to ask that the City obtain the best value when procuring construction services. It’s ludicrous to think you’re getting the best value when there is no mention of cost in the solicitation.



All construction management-at-risk projects we’ve been involved in have a specific line item in the scoring matrix for the contractor’s fee and overhead. The overhead should include all soft costs, including meals, lodging at the Hampton Inn for the project manager, rental of a house for the superintendent and his dog, and all the traveling back and forth to and from Phoenix, not to mention paying extra to subcontractors who know they can charge a premium and get away with it.



The old fire station which is being replaced was built in the 1960s with volunteer labor.

Consider the irony: The City now has to have the most extravagant fire station possible while pleading poverty and having raised the sales tax.







Thomas R. (Toby) Orr

Kingman resident