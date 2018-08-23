Letter | Mayor did the right thing

Monica Gates did the right thing. “Damage control” says it well.

Despite an almost astonishing level of criticism for her actions, Monica Gates did exactly the right thing by jumping immediately on the exact same media, television, to defend Kingman from the so-called comedian’s false depiction of Kingman as insanely racist.

It was an entirely appropriate action, like the instinctive response of a lioness or a bear protecting her cubs, her brood, from danger. Then, joining with Council to plan any further “official” actions together was also appropriate.

But a mayor, leader or mother who exhibits no immediate attack-response, but sits around waiting for counsel to gather to help her figure out what to do next, would be a pretty poor leader, mother, or mayor. It would be the actions of one who cares so little for those in her trust that she is afraid to act in the face of danger.

What are a bear’s claws for, if not to strike immediately at an enemy or someone masquerading as one? Those criticizing our mayor’s actions in this damage control mode are demonstrating that they themselves do not have the requisite leadership skills that they hold in such contempt.

Waiting around to ask advisors, “Duhh, what do you think we ought to do?” is hardly the kind of mayor Kingman needs in today’s world.

Thank you, Monica, for your passion and dedication to the City and the people that you were elected to serve, we, the residents of Kingman.

Norman Swartz

Kingman resident