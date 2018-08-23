Prep Football: Vols look to bounce back on the road against Buckeye

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team started last season on a hot streak by winning three straight contests, but struggled down the stretch with six losses over the final seven games.

The Vols are in different territory this year after a season-opening loss to Lake Havasu. However, that may prove to give Lee Williams just the motivation it needs to make a turnaround Friday night against Buckeye.

“All week our kids have been locked in and excited for another opportunity,” said Vols head coach Clint Sasse. “We did a lot of freestyling last week and missed some assignments, as well as lost focus on our technique.

“So the focus this week is having more attention to detail in everything we do,” Sasse continued. “When the little things begin to matter is when success ensues.”

The journey to success won’t get any easier for Lee Williams though.

The Hawks (1-0) enter Friday’s 7 p.m. contest fresh off a convincing 51-7 win over Tucson’s Amphitheater High. Buckeye put up 455 yards of total offense, led by quarterback Angel Macedo’s 258 yards passing and four touchdowns. He was accurate, too – completing 16-of-20 with only one interception.

While many would think stopping Macedo would result in the Vols (0-1) notching a victory, Sasse knows there’s more to the Hawks.

“I wouldn’t say they are a pass-first team. They still look to run the ball to set up their pass game,” he said. “Game-planning wise, we are just looking to fix ourselves this week. If we execute and everyone does their job, we are great. So the emphasis isn’t so much of coming up with a magical game plan as it is more about honing in on our fundamentals and our focus every play.”

Sasse and his staff know what they want to do, but they also have done research on Buckeye. The Hawks are very athletic in their skill positions and they have some big linemen up front.

The Vols will still look to find weaknesses, especially in the secondary after Enzo Marino threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns against Lake Havasu. Marino’s favorite target was A.J. Herrera to the tune of five catches for 69 yards. Cody Ferrin was also in the mix with four catches for 54 yards and Kade Juelfs caught three passes for 50 yards.

The Hawks counter with a trio of receivers who each scored touchdowns against Amphitheater – led by Jaheem Rosetta’s 121 yards and two scores. Alijah Amin finished with 46 yards and a touchdown, while Key-L Richardson had 35 yards and a score.

Sasse, however, isn’t worried about deciding who Lee Williams should cover.

“They are all about the same caliber of receiver,” he said. “Again, we just have to stay disciplined in our coverages and get pressure on the quarterback, and we will be just fine.”