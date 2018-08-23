Who let the dogs out at WAHS?

KINGMAN – There were two dogs short at the Western Arizona Humane Society after roll call and a hole in the fence was added Thursday morning.

Surveillance footage captured someone breaking into the shelter and taking two dogs. Lisa Snyder, manager of the shelter, was upset this happened.

“You’ve got aggressive dogs on the loose and that puts the public at risk,” Snyder said.

Snyder shared her frustration and went on to say she works with people on their shelter fees, and there was no need to break into the shelter and put other dogs in danger.

A police report was filed, and Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said the investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as the investigation moves along.

If anyone has any information about the incident, call KPD at 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234, or online at www.kingmanpolice.com.