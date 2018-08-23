$10.1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Kingman

PHOENIX – Check those lottery tickets because Kingman has a lottery winner!

According to the Arizona Lottery, a The Pick ticket was purchased at Gas ‘n Grub, 4519 Stockton Hill Road. The jackpot is $10.1 million, which is the second-largest The Pick jackpot on record.

The winning numbers are 10, 11, 12, 27, 40, and 44.

The winner in Wednesday’s drawing now has an important choice to make: take the winnings in a $6,338,552.30 lump sum or take an annual, $336,666.67 annuity payment for the next 30 years. The jackpot now resets so the top prize in the Saturday, Aug. 25, drawing is a cool $1 million.

Information provided by Arizona Lottery