AZGFD hosting free wildlife education programs

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is announcing its series of webinars designed specifically for educators. The webinars are a great way to learn about a topic while getting some ideas to bring to the classroom.

This year a variety of topics will be covered including an overview of its education program, teaching strategies to help students ask questions and analyze data, and look at an extensive research project to make our highways safer.

The free webinars last about an hour and can earn a professional development certificate for participation.

The first webinar will be at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday and will provide an overview of the classroom focused wildlife education program. Viewers will learn about the numerous free lessons and resources available. To register, visit http://bit.ly/FocusWildWebinar.

The second webinar in the series encourages students to develop and analyze maps using geographic information system. AZGFD will provide a basic introduction to create meaningful maps from student data using free available software tools. The webinar will be held Nov. 14 and to register, visit http://bit.ly/BuildingMapsWebinar.

Questioning Strategies for Outdoor Science is the third webinar in the series, which teaches students how to ask appropriate scientific questions. When it comes to wildlife and ecology, these questions can be difficult. The webinar will focus on how to develop questioning abilities as students explore outdoor environments. To register for the Jan. 29 webinar, visit http://bit.ly/QuestioningStrategiesWebinar.

Ever wondered why the elk crossed the road? In the final webinar, AZGFD will look at research-based strategies to get elk and other wildlife off of highways and how stressed wildlife populations struggle with busy highways that fragment their habitats. To register for the April 9 webinar, visit http://bit.ly/ElkCrossingWebinar.

All webinars start at 4:30 p.m. and are free.

