Guest Column | Where are we headed and can America be taken over without a shot being fired?

In 1963 our government reviewed a document, “Communist Goals for Taking over America.”

It contained 45 specific techniques to do so; I will list only a partial list at random of what is in that document.

Promote the United Nations as the only hope for mankind, take over one or both political parties, use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claimming activities violate civil rights, get control of the schools, use schools as transmission belts for socialism and communist propaganda, soften the curriculum and get control of teachers’ organizations, gain control of student newspapers, infiltrate the press, continue discrediting American culture by degrading forms of expression, eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings and substitute with shapeless meaningless forms, discredit the Bible and emphasize intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch,” eliminate prayer or any religious expression from the schools on the grounds that it violates separation of church and state, discredit the U.S. Constitution by calling it inadequate, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a world basis, support any socialist movement to give control over any part of; culture, education, social agencies, welfare programs, discredit the family as an institution, encourage promiscuity and divorce.

This is just a partial list of the 45 declared goals of the Communist takeover of America; the full list is available on your computer (look under declared goals of the Zionist Communist takeover America). It should be a scary awakening to see how much of this has already been accomplished since 1963, well before President Donald Trump was ever even considering becoming a candidate.

Blame our legislators for letting this continue all these years by being oblivious to it or benefiting from it.

China is doing much of the same, but through more technical means. They infiltrate our colleges, acquire U.S. properties, and obtain highly technical data from our government legally and illegally. It provides some of our representative families and friends positions making millions in China owned companies, helping them (China) to have access to our representatives to promote their agenda.

Just one of these in the U.S. Senate is Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky, see the book “Secret Empire” by Peter Schweizen).



China has been given favorable status by the U.S. since President Carter and continues to this day. We have a very serious problem and many people seem oblivious to the real facts.

Take your vote serious, protect your voting right, and if you do not think we need voter I.D., you may need to think again.